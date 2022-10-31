Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,105,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 1,883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 809.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMQCF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI alerts:

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMQCF remained flat at $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.