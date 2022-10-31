InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.82 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,937. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.