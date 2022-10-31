InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.82 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.
InMode Trading Down 2.5 %
INMD stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 21.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Read More
