Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Inogen has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

