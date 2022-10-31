Insider Buying: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,500.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Osterloh acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,500.

FPX Nickel Price Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 12 month low of C$56.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on FPX Nickel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

Featured Stories

