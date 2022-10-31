Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,074.92).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 25.2 %
Shares of LON:FAB traded up GBX 9.45 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 46.95 ($0.57). 20,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.87. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
About Fusion Antibodies
