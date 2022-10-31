Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.19. 257,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

