Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,153. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

