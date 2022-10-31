Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $2,812,943.16 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $305.25 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

