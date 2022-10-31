Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells 40,516 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 150,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,782. The company has a market capitalization of $776.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

