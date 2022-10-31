Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider Sells $266,822.66 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.19%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.