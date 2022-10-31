Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Up to $107.14

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.14, but opened at $111.93. Insperity shares last traded at $113.41, with a volume of 2,562 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

