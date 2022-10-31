Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.98 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NSP stock traded up $10.82 on Monday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.
Insperity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.