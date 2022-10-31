Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Activity

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.