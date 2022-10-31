Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57-3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Integer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.