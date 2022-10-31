Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

