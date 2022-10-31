InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,562. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.