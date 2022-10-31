Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Up 5.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

