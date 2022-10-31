Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Interface accounts for approximately 4.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $62,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $671.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.81. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

