International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.88. 114,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

