Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

