Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IVC opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 298.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 43.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 517.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Invacare by 716.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

