Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,467 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

