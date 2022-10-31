Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 118283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
