Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 118283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

