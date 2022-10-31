Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/24/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $76.00 to $71.00.
- 10/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/19/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/13/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.4 %
PEG traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. 4,165,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,718. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
