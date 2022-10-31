Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/24/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $76.00 to $71.00.

10/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PEG traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. 4,165,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,718. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

