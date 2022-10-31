Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sientra (SIEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN):

10/28/2022 – Sientra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.30.

10/25/2022 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2022 – Sientra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $2.00.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 407,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,294. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sientra by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 236,978 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

