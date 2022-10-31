Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Warner Music Group (WMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) recently:

10/24/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $30.00.

10/11/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Warner Music Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00.

10/10/2022 – Warner Music Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,406. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

