Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) recently:

10/25/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $82.00 to $66.00.

10/21/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

