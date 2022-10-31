Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sientra (SIEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN):

10/28/2022 – Sientra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.30.

10/25/2022 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2022 – Sientra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Sientra had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $2.00.

Sientra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,294. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

