Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (ACRE, CMLS, DDCCF, DSRLF, ISSDY, LADR, MO, PTZIF, QNNTF, SAFRY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 31st:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Co alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)

was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating. They currently have €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €135.00 ($137.76) target price on the stock.

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has €117.00 ($119.39) price target on the stock.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. SEB Equities currently has €7.00 ($7.14) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.