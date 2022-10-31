Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (ACRE, CMLS, DDCCF, DSRLF, ISSDY, LADR, MO, PTZIF, QNNTF, SAFRY)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 31st:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating. They currently have €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock.

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €135.00 ($137.76) target price on the stock.

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has €117.00 ($119.39) price target on the stock.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. SEB Equities currently has €7.00 ($7.14) target price on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

