Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

10/24/2022 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

10/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

ADI traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.76. 35,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

