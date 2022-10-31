Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):
- 10/28/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.
- 10/11/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.
- 10/6/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
