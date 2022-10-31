Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):

10/28/2022 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00.

10/11/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

10/11/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00.

10/6/2022 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

