Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. 51,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

