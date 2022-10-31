Investment Partners LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 432,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

