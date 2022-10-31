Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after acquiring an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 354,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,388. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

