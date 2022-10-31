Investment Partners LTD. Has $342,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after buying an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,522,000 after buying an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.47. 28,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,474. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

