Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

