Investment Partners LTD. Sells 361 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. 974,211 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

