Investment Partners LTD. Sells 399 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $206.77. 98,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. The company has a market cap of $390.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.