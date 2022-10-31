Investment Partners LTD. Sells 570 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

SLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

