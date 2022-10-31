Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 111,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average volume of 69,065 call options.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ET traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.77. 25,399,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,325,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.