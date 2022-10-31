IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.61 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $723.68 million and $11.61 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018166 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000171 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.
