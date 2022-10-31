iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

