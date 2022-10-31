iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,769. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04.

