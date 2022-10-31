iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,904,000 after purchasing an additional 582,670 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,187. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

