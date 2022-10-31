iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $30.21 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

