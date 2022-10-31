iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 339.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 479,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

