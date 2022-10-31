iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $90.54. 5,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.