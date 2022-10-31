iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $31.45

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $30.10. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 732,124 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.