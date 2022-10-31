iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $77.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

