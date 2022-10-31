iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,935,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

